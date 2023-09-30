BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Star pass rusher Von Miller remains on track to return to Bills practice next week, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday.

It will be the first week Miller is eligible to practice after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list, coming 10 months after Miller tore the ACL in his right knee in a game at Detroit last Thanksgiving.

The Bills will have three weeks to decide whether to activate Miller, 34, from the day he returns to the practice field. Schefter reported the Bills “still are unsure on a specific timetable for Miller,” but will exercise caution in determining when he is in shape to perform.

Bills GM Brandon Beane told reporters in August he was “hopeful” that Miller could return to the field in time for the team’s Oct. 8 game in London against the Jaguars.

Miller’s eventual return will bolster a Buffalo defensive line that has already excelled in the eight-time Pro Bowler’s absence through the first three weeks of the season. In 11 games before his season-ending injury last year, Miller was the Bills’ co-leader in sacks (8) and leader in quarterback pressures (38).