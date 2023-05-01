BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL Draft came to a close on Saturday and the Buffalo Kickoff Live Crew is recapping the draft and discussing all of the newest Buffalo Bills.

The show will air on WNLO at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and again at 11:35 p.m. on WIVB. It will also be live on this page.

Additionally, you can watch a replay on this page anytime.

The BKL team consists of News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak, WROC’s Thad Brown, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino.

Full Bills 2023 draft class: