WATCH: Gov. Hochul says state will “okay” Orchard Park as new Bills stadium location

(WIVB) – During her Monday morning speech in Wyoming County, Gov. Kathy Hochul touched on the proposed new Bills stadium – and the timeline for getting it funded and built.

Taking a question from a reporter, Gov. Hochul said that the state will support the team’s choice of Orchard Park as a location for the new stadium.

“We’ve had conversations, I’ve made it clear to the Bills organization that we wanted to accommodate both options and let them see the cost of both,” Hochul said. “If their choice is Orchard Park, it’s Orchard Park.”

The cost for a new stadium in Orchard Park is about $1.4 billion, according to an Empire State Development report that came out last month.

The state is expected to fund a majority of the project.

Hochul said Monday that the Bills organization and the state could work out a location and a plan to pay for it by the end of the year – otherwise, they have until the end of March, since it will fall under the state’s budget.

Hochul, a self-described Bills fan, said that the state is “intently focused” on keeping the team in the state.

“We’re excited about announcing a deal hopefully in the near future, but a lot of the devil is in the details, ” she added.