CUBA, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s once again the Buffalo Bills vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs and fans all across Western New York are getting creative in showing support for the hometown team.

If you want to see one unique Bills-themed display that takes seasonal creativity to the next level, head on down to Allegany County and check out this snow sculpture of Josh Allen.

The snow-packed quarterback sculpture was made by Eric Jones, and this masterpiece can be found at Block Barn on South Street in Cuba, New York.

Josh Allen is a big human, even for NFL standards, but he’s not this big.

Jones says the wintry work is 8 feet by 12 feet. He said recently he was concerned about the lack of snow this winter, but all of that changed with this week’s snowstorm. Jones sculpted franchise player Tuesday, carved it Wednesday, and artist Vincent Alejandro painted it Thursday morning.

You may remember Jones for his similar snow creation during last year’s Bills playoff run.

As for the game, it’s a rematch of last year’s 2021 AFC Championship game and their second matchup at Arrowhead Stadium this season.

Both teams advanced to the divisional round after making light work of their opponents in the wild card. The Bills demolished the Patriots in round three of their season series 47-17. The Chiefs defeated the Steelers 42-21.

In their Week 5 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, Buffalo handled the Kansas City 38-20 behind a dominant four touchdown performance by Josh Allen. The Bills defense wrecked havoc for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense with four takeaways and two sacks.

In the AFC title game last year, the Chiefs won 38-24.

Buffalo Bills (12-6, 5-3 Away) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (13-5, 8-2 Home)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

Coverage: Channel 8 WROC/CBS

Pregame: Buffalo Kickoff Live with Thad Brown, Josh Reed, Sal Capaccio, Heather Prusak, Tim Graham, and Matt Parrino from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Postgame: Buffalo Postgame Live immediately following the game until 11 p.m.

Thursday odds:

Moneyline: BUF: (+105) | KC: (-125)

Spread: BUF: +2 (-110) | KC: -2 (-110)

Total: 53.5 – Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tale of the tape

Offense

Yards/play: BUF: 5.7 (14th) | KC: 5.9 (5th)

Yards/rush: BUF: 4.8 (6th) | KC: 4.5 (7th)

Yards/pass: BUF: 6.8 (23rd) | KC: 7.3 (13th)

Points/game: BUF: 28.4 (3rd) | KC: 28.2 (4th)

Third down conversions: BUF: 46.4% (3rd) | KC: 52.2% (1st)

Red zone TD percentage: BUF: 62.3% (7th) | KC: 59.4% (17th)

Giveaways: BUF: 22 (13th) | KC: 25 (23rd)

Defense

Yards/play: BUF: 4.6 (1st) | KC: 5.9

Yards/rush: BUF: 4.2 (11th) | KC: 4.8 (31st)

Yards/pass: BUF: 5.2 (1st) | KC: 7.3 (24th)

Points/game: BUF: 17.0 (1st) | KC: 21.4 (8th)

Third down conversions: BUF: 30.1% (1st) | KC: 40.2% (18th)

Red zone TD percentage: BUF: 51.1% (6th) | KC: 57.1% (16th)

Takeaways: BUF: 30 (T-3rd) | KC: 29 (5th)

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to preview Sunday’s playoff game all week long.