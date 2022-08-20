ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Watch live above, as the BKL team provides insight into the Buffalo Bills’ preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos.
BKL will begin at 12 p.m.
by: Adam Duke
Posted:
Updated:
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Watch live above, as the BKL team provides insight into the Buffalo Bills’ preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos.
BKL will begin at 12 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now