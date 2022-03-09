Cadek family honored by Horseheads wrestling

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A longtime Horseheads wrestling family was honored on Tuesday night.

Tom and Shelly Cadek, who have guided the Friends of Horseheads Wrestling Booster Club for the past 16 years, officially stepped down at the end of the season. Tuesday at the annual Horseheads wrestling end of the year banquet, both were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the sport and program.

In all, Friends of Horseheads Wrestling made the entire sport better for student-athletes by getting new mats, apparel, fundraised for camps and more. Non-profitable donations raised through generous donors and supporters went entirely back into the program.

The club was also instrumental in starting the annual Dan Manganaro Memorial Scholarship and several other special events.

Horseheads wrestling has seen a strong resurgence in the last decade. The Blue Raiders completed the championship sweep in Section IV this season winning the Section IV overall title, dual meet championship, STAC West and STAC overall championship.

In that time, Horseheads has produced several Section IV individual champions and multiple New York State Tournament place finishers.

Tom Cadek was a standout football player at Horseheads in the late 1980’s and played major college football in Louisiana. Shelly and Tom’s son, Paul, excelled for Horseheads wrestling while in high school.

The Friends of Horseheads Wrestling Booster Club will hopefully continue for years to come under new leadership.