Canisteo-Greenwood wins Section V wrestling title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local wrestling program continues to shine on the mat.

Canisteo-Greenwood, ranked second in the state in the New York Small School Rankings, won the Section V Dual Meet Championship. The Warriors earned the victory in the division II pool and will now advance to the New York State Dual Meet Championships later this month in Syracuse.

C-G beat Pal-Mac in the semis and then ousted Honeoye Falls-Lima, 63-9, in the championship round. Tioga, another regional team in the region, is currently ranked first in the small school rankings in New York.

18 Sports will continue to follow the Warriors as their season marches forward in wrestling.

(Photo: provided)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now