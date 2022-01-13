Canisteo-Greenwood wins Section V wrestling title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local wrestling program continues to shine on the mat.

Canisteo-Greenwood, ranked second in the state in the New York Small School Rankings, won the Section V Dual Meet Championship. The Warriors earned the victory in the division II pool and will now advance to the New York State Dual Meet Championships later this month in Syracuse.

C-G beat Pal-Mac in the semis and then ousted Honeoye Falls-Lima, 63-9, in the championship round. Tioga, another regional team in the region, is currently ranked first in the small school rankings in New York.

