ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Canton football is ready for it all.

The Warriors are set to play in their second consecutive PIAA Class A State Final Four and they will see a familiar foe. Canton (13-1) faces Steelton-Highspire (13-1) Friday night at 7 pm at Shamokin High School. The game is a rematch of last year’s PIAA Class A round of 16, a game that Canton won 32-27 in a thriller.

Both teams boast two of the best offensive attacks in the state as well as standout defensive units. If Canton can stop high-powered Steel-High, a team who’s scored 630 points this year, the Warriors will advance to their first-ever PIAA State Championship game. In 1990, Canton advanced to the final four and then again last season making school history.

For Canton, getting the chance to be back in this spot is ideal but they want more against a team they know well.

“We know Steel-High is really good. We’ve already prepared the guys, this is gonna be a battle,” Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist said. Sechrist added that the game will be just as important mentally as physically on the field.

“We’re gonna have to be mentally tough, it’s going to be back and forth battle…both teams are good,” Sechrist said. “We played them before so we know what they bring to the table.”

Canton senior linebacker Weston Bellows believes the team must be completely locked in to win.

“Keeping them from having big plays, they got tons of athletes and they are good team,” Bellows said. “Preventing the big play is probably the biggest thing and holding them in check.”

18 Sports will have highlights Friday night from Shamokin. Stay with our team as we follow the storied run of the Canton Warriors.