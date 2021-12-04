Canton football’s magical season comes to end

ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – Canton football fought until the end.

The Warriors, playing in their first PIAA Class A Final Four since 1990, fell on the road to Bishop Guilfoyle 20-7 Friday night. It was the first loss of the season for Canton (13-1) who saw their magical ride come to an end.

Bishop Guilfoyle now advances to the Class A State Championship next weekend in Hershey against Redbank Valley. B-G was paced by three touchdowns from standout quarterback Karson Keisewetter in earning the victory. Canton closed the gap to 14-7 after a Riley Parker touchdown run in the second half, but that’s as close as the Warriors would get.

Canton’s run advanced to the Final Four after beating defending state champion Steelton-Highspire and then defeated Old Forge in dramatic fashion in the quarters. The Warriors also earned their first District IV title since 1990 this season.

In other action on Friday night, high school basketball returned as Elmira topped Waverly on the road. Plus, the Mark Stephens Wrestling Tournament returned. Those highlights and more from Friday night.