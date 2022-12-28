ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Nothern Tier League has announced their NTL All-Stars and player of the year awards, with many familiar faces honored.

Following a second straight appearance in the Pennsylvania State Final Four the Canton Warriors can add more hardware to their trophy cases. The Warriors earned a complete sweep of the NTL large school awards. Canton’s Weston Bellows earned the Player of the Year honor, while his teammates Riley Parker, Hayden Ward, and Gage Pepper earned top honors on both sides of the ball. The Warrior coaching staff closed out the honors, claiming the top staff for the year.

Canton was honored with the NTL All-Star selections as well, but several other names from their opponents filled the line-up. Athens standouts Mason Lister and Luke Horton took first-team offensive honors in the large school division along with Troy teammates Clayton Smith and Justice Chimics.

On the defensive side, large school first-team honors were awarded to Towanda’s Justin Schoonover, Troy’s Evan and Mason Woodward, and Matt Machmer of Athens. The NTL awarded many more players for their work on the gridiron this season. Below are the league’s top selections:

Large School Division –

Player of the Year: Weston Bellows, Canton

Offensive Player of the Year: Riley Parker, Canton

Defensive Player of the Year: Hayden Ward, Canton

Lineman of the Year: Gage Pepper, Canton

Coaching Staff of the Year: Canton

First Team All-Stars: Offense –

Quarterback: Mason Lister, Athens

Running Back: Riley Parker, Canton; Clayton Smith, Troy

Wide Receiver: Luke Horton, Athens; Sammy Lawrence, North Penn-Mansfield

Tight End: Joe Brown, Wellsboro

Offensive Line: Mason Nelson, Canton; Gage Pepper, Canton; Cameron Brought, Wellsboro; Jed Feldmeier, Troy; Kory Shucker, Troy

Versatility: Weston Bellows

Kicker: Justice Chimics, Troy

First Team All-Stars: Defense –

Defensive Tackle: Gage Pepper, Canton; Mason Nelson, Canton

Defensive End: Michael Davis, Canton; Mason Woodward Troy

Linebacker: Hayden Ward, Canton; Hudson Ward, Canton; Kory Schucker, Troy; Joe Brown, Wellsboro

Defensive Back: Evan Woodward, Troy; Matt Machmer, Athens; Weston Bellows, Canton; Bailey Ferguson, Canton

Punter: Justin Schoonover, Towanda

The Small School selections and second team all-stars can be found here: https://ntlsports.com/headlines/2022/2022-ntl-football-all-stars-announced/.