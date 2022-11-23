ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area teams will battle for their respective seasons this weekend.

In New York, Tioga football puts its 25-game win streak on the line Friday afternoon in the New York State Class D State Final Four. The #1 Tigers (12-0) will face #2 Randolph (11-0) at 3 pm Friday at Union-Endicott. Tioga, the defending state champions, aim to to keep their streak alive and get back to the state title game in Syracuse at The Dome.

In Pennsylvania, the Canton Warriors are one game away from a return visit to the PIAA Class A Final Four. The Warriors (11-1) will play Northern Cambria (10-3) Saturday at 5 pm in Altoona at Mansion Park. Below, full brackets for each team in New York (courtesy of Max Preps) and Pennsylvania (courtesy of PIAA).