Canton volleyball eyes shot at a state championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time to play for it all.

The Canton volleyball team is on one of their greatest runs in school history. After sweeping Blue Ridge in the first round of the PIAA Volleyball State Tournament, the Lady Warriors are ready for their next big game. And this time, it’s for a shot to play in the state final four.

On Saturday, the Lady Warriors will play Marian Catholic at 2 pm in Tamaqua. 18 Sports will give you a full update on the result Saturday night. Canton is playing their best at the right time, winning their last two games in dominating fashion.

Prior to their win over Blue Ridge in the Class A tournament, the Lady Warriors made quick work of Galeton in the District IV Championship with a sweep, 3-0. That win propelled the Lady Warriors to hosting their first-ever home state playoff game under head coach, Sheila Wesneski.

Led by a core group of eight seniors, Canton’s win in the first round of states was full of big numbers. Senior Annie Gaiotti had 11 kills, six points, four digs, and an ace for the Warriors. Carmya Martell had 21 assists, 10 points, nine digs, six aces, and three kills for Canton. Jillian Shay added 17 points, seven digs, six aces, and two assists for the Warriors.

A full Class A bracket is below of the PIAA tournament, stick with 18 Sports on the progress of Canton as they march on in states.