Canton’s Hayden Ward earns Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s top athlete comes from the wrestling mats.

Canton standout wrestler Hayden Ward is this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Ward placed second at the PIAA District IV Wrestling Tournament for the Warriors. He then went on to compete in the Northeast Regional tourney this past weekend going (1-2).

Thank you to all of the fans who voted for each student-athlete on mytwintiers.com/sports. Each week during the athletic sports year in local high school athletics 18 Sports honors the best of the best. Make sure to visit mytwintiers.com/sports to see this week’s nominees for the athlete of the week.

(PHOTO: Courtesy of Northern Tier Sports Report)