Cardamone wins spring track race, sets school mark at Buffalo

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local track & field star continues to shine at the highest level.

Ben Cardamone, a graduate student runner for The University at Buffalo, won his first spring 1500-meter race on Wednesday in the mid-week competition for the Bulls. Cardamone’s time of 3:51.91 not only won the race, but it’s good enough for the seventh overall best time in school history.

Buffalo’s next official spring competition is scheduled for April 17 at The UB Invitational, according to the team’s athletic website.

In February, Cardamone set the school record in indoor track for the 3000-meter race for the Bulls. Later in that month, Ben also took second place in the MAC Championships in the 3000-meter run.