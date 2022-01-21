Carol Houssock earns racing media award

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local racing fixture has earned a major honor.

Caroul Houssock, a longtime announcer and media correspondent at The Chemung Speedrome, has earned the prestigious Eastern Motorsport Press Association Award for profiling 17-year-old Garrett Zacharias of Candor.

Garrett was the 2021 Super Stock Champion and has overcome a lifetime of physical challenges. The article appeared in Speedway Illustrated magazine as part of a sweep series. The annual contest, with cash prizes sponsored by Pocono Raceway, is held by the Eastern Motorsport Press Association.

Houssock, who resides in Horseheads, has been a mainstay at the track for years and has helped elevate the racing experience at Chemung Speedrome. Through media articles, announcing, and just simply helping fans at the venue, Houssock’s award is well-deserved and earned. Carol’s presence at the track is simply a racing blessing for those who are able to experience it.