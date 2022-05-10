ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area lacrosse standouts have earned honors for Alfred University lacrosse.

Elmira native and junior attacker Drew Cartwright earned Empire 8 third-team honors for his standout season for the Saxons. Cartwright had a breakout year with 31 goals and seven assists placing his 38 total points for third on the team. Drew started 13 of 15 games this past season and tied a career-high with seven points in a game against Russell Sage College.

Cartwright totaled 47 ground balls and also caused 10 turnovers.

Horseheads native Kaelen Winkky earned the Empire 8 Sportsman of The Year. The senior midfielder personified excellence in leadership on and off the field while competing with honor and integrity. Accroding to Alfred Athletics, Winkky has distinguished himself as an outstanding sportsman and true example of how to play the game.

Winkky scored one goal on the year and tallied 48 ground balls for the Saxons (10-5). Alfred placed eight total players on respective Empire 8 teams and senior goalie Scott Kimiecik was named conference goalie of the year. Kimiecik notched 155 saves with a .568 save percentage.