ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was another special night for an Elmira grad in college lacrosse.

Drew Cartwright scored his third consecutive hat trick for the Alfred men’s lacrosse team in the Saxons 12-5 win over Lycoming Tuesday night. Cartwright, a junior attacker, tied the game at two on his first goal at the 12:59 mark of the second quarter.

From there, the Saxons pulled away with Cartwright scoring two more goals and sophomore Kevin Matson scored a game-high five goals for Alfred (4-0). The Saxons are now off to an unbeaten start and continue to play well as the season progresses. Alfred is next in action Saturday at 4 pm at King’s College.

On the year, Cartwright has ten goals and six assists while scoring at least once in all four games. In his hat trick run, Cartwright has scored nine goals to go along with three assists in the last three victories for Alfred.

(PHOTO: Alfred Athletics)