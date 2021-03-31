CCC grad Jeff Anderson to officiate NCAA Final Four

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local basketball referee is heading to the big time again.

Corning Community College graduate, Jeff Anderson, is one of 11 college basketball officials who will officiate the D-I Final Four in Indianapolis. This year marks the fourth consecutive for Anderson at the Final Four, which also includes a performance in the 2018 National Championship between Michigan and Villanova.

A Rochester native, Anderson will be on the court making calls at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Anderson called the Midwest regional between Houston and Oregon State on Monday night.

This year’s NCAA Final Four is set with Houston vs. Baylor at 5:14 pm on Saturday. That game will be followed by UCLA vs. Gonzaga in the nightcap. Both games will be on CBS. The men’s NCAA Championship will be played on Monday night.