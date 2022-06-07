ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The postseason accolades are rolling in.

Corning Community College softball, who finished as the national junior college runner-up, placed five standout players on the NJCAA All-American first-team list in Division III. The Lady Barons finished second in the country for the second consecutive year after falling to powerhouse Rock Valley.

The list of players is highlighted by NJCAA Region III Player of the Year, Grace Vondracek. The Odessa native and utility player hit a national best .626 with nine home runs and 65 RBI in 47 games this season.

Last year’s player of the year, Lexi Wood is once again an All-American. Wood, an infielder from Elmira, was tops in the country with 105 RBI. She also batted .503 with eight home runs.

Emma Loomis of Horseheads also earned an All-American nod. The outfielder hit .494 and drove in 34 RBI.

Rounding out the list from Corning CC is infielder Bella Benjamin and pitcher Emily McCreary. Benjamin, an outfielder from Addison, led the nation in home runs with 21.

McCreary was (19-4) on the year and was an ace on the mound for the Lady Barons (40-8). CCC is thrilled to get back to work for next year with the bulk of its team returning. Rock Valley, who finished with their eighth consecutive NJCAA Championship, will jump to Division II.