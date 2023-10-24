ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s been a special week for Corning Community College cross country.

Over the weekend, CCC sophomore runner Hayden Allington won the MSAC Men’s Cross Country Championship with a time of 30:26. This top run for Allington has earned him National Athlete of the Week by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Allington, a Corning High School graduate, will next compete at Regionals this weekend at Finger Lakes Community College. If Allington performs well, he will advance to the NJCAA Nationals. The national race is November 11 in Huntsville, Alabama.

18 Sports will continue to follow Allington’s next steps as the postseason continues.