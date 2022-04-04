ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local officiating product is back on basketball’s biggest stage.

Corning Community College graduate Jeff Anderson will once again be officiating the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game Monday night. Anderson was one of 11 officials in the nation selected to serve as a referee in the NCAA Final Four.

It marks the fifth consecutive Final Four for Anderson on the court.

A Rochester native, Anderson will be in action making calls at Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans on Monday night between Kansas (33-6) and North Carolina (29-9).

Opening tip is scheduled for 9:20 pm on TBS.