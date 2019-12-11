Charisma Grega earns Fall Female MVP

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local standout volleyball player takes home a top honor.

Viewers have spoken and it’s finally here. The 18 Sports Fall Female MVP honor goes to North Penn/Liberty volleyball player, Charisma Grega. The junior volleyball star helped the team to its first-ever PIAA State Final Four.

Grega, who also earned our Athlete of The Week honor earlier this season, was an all-state selection.

With one year left to play, Grega and North Penn/Liberty is in high hopes to take home a state title next year. Grega closed in on huge milestones this year including 750 kills and digs for her career.

18 Sports congratulates Charisma Grega, your Fall Female MVP.