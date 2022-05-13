ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the best to ever capture images is back on the ice.

Charlie Berch, a photographer for decades in national and local sports, has been named the official photographer for the Elmira Mammoth in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The Mammoth will begin play this season when they take the ice for the first-time-ever at First Arena.

Berch, who resides in Monterey, has shot some of the best images on every level of sports from professional racing to college football and local sports. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, the Associated Press (AP) and countless other publications viewed by millions.

Berch has also been instrumental in the 18 Sports “Through His Lens” series featuring work at various sporting events throughout the region including Syracuse University football, Penn State football and more. Charlie has also provided excellent coverage of the Little League World Series, the Little League Classic featuring MLB teams, the Super Bowl, and other major events for 18 Sports.

Last summer, 18 Sports did an in-depth feature on Berch’s life and accomplishments before NASCAR at Watkins Glen International (WGI). You can watch the full story below at the clickable link.

18 Sports congratulates our friend and Twin Tiers icon, Charlie Berch.