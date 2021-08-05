Chase Elliott ready for three-peat & Richard Petty on WGI greatness

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Action is heating up at Watkins Glen International for race weekend.

On Thursday, two-time defending NASCAR WGI winner Chase Elliott discussed his shot at getting back into victory lane. Since his first win at The Glen back in 2018, Elliott tells 18 Sports that his professional life has been changed for the better.

Plus, “The King” Richard Petty was at The Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen for a special ARCA Series luncheon. Petty’s grandson, Thad Moffitt, competes on the ARCA Series and has five top five finishes in 2021.

Hear from both Chase Elliott and Richard Petty on the return of Watkins Glen International. Plus, don’t miss The Glen All-Access NASCAR Friday night at 7 pm on WETM-TV. We get you ready for the big weekend with special stories, interviews and so much more.