Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top sports organizations is looking for your help.

The Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame, based in the Arnot Mall by the main entrance, is accepting nominations for the 2020-21 year. For the first time ever, the Elmira Express athletic program will be able to see their standout student-athletes up for nomination. Elmira High School officially merged athletic programs in 2011.

The Hall of Fame honors the great past and rich history in Twin Tiers athletics in Chemung County. As the virus continues to make an impact on all local sporting events, this year’s induction ceremony is to be determined. Like many years past, the ceremony takes place at the annual Josh Palmer Basketball Classic at Elmira High School in between games during the tournament.

Potential nominees must be from Elmira High School, Horseheads, Edison, Elmira Notre Dame, and EFA/Southside. Contributors in the community and local coaches are also eligible. To download the official form for a nomination, visit the hall of website here: https://www.chemungcosportshof.com/ click on the nomination form tab at the top of the page.

18 Sports will keep you updated on the future events coming for the Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame.