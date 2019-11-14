Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019 will include 10 members, including one coach and one contributor this December.

Amanda Hubbard – Horseheads High School

Amanda was voted unanimously into the Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame this year. She is a 2004 Graduate of Horseheads. Amanda starred in Volleyball for the Raiders from 2000 to 2004. Amanda was First Team All-State in 2002-2003, Second Team All-State in 2001. She helped the Blue Raiders win a State Championship in 2001. After graduating from Horseheads Amanda attended Binghamton University where she played Volleyball and was named Empire 8 Player of the Year in 2006. Amanda is currently coaching volleyball at Capital University.

Jim Bassage – Edison High School

Jim is a 1969 graduate of Edison High School and was inducted into the Edison High School Hall of Fame in 1999. Jim played 3 years of Football, Wrestling and Baseball. In 1969 Bassage was named Male Athlete of the Year. In 1967 and 68 Jim was named to the All City Team for Football and All Southern Counties Team. In 1967 Jim was a member of the All Scholastic Football team and Male Athlete of the Year by Elmira Kiwanis.

Michael Ficarro – Southside High School

Michael is a 2008 graduate of Southside High School. Ficarro played 3 years of the baseball, 3 years of Football and 2 years of Basketball for the Hornets. Michael was a two-time Athlete of the year at Southside in 2007 & 2008. Michael won the 2007 Ernie Davis Award for the best High School football player in Chemung County. After graduating from Southside Michael went on to play Baseball at St. Andrews in North Carolina and Stockton University in NJ.

Bill Huddle – Elmira Notre Dame

Bill Huddle is the 1966 graduate of Elmira Notre Dame. He entered the Crusader’s Hall of Fame in 1994. Bill was an All City player in Basketball in 1965 and 66. During the 1965-66 Basketball season Bill was second in the School History of points scored in a single season with 342 points nine shy of the school record. Bill went on to play for University of Rochester where he earned 6 varsity letters (4) in Basketball and (2) in Baseball. In his Freshman year was Defensive Player of the Year in Basketball. Was named Captain of the U of Rochester Basketball team in 1969-70.

Bill was the leading scorer when University of Rochester pulled off the upset of Northeastern in the NCAA Tournament.

Mike Maloney – Elmira Notre Dame

Mike was a 3-sport standout at ND, competing in football, basketball and baseball. Mike was team captain for all-three sports and was elected captain twice for football his junior and senior season. Mike was named All-Twin Tiers in Football in his Senior year. Maloney was named ALL STC in Basketball. Mike averaged 15 points per game and 10 rebounds per game his senior season. During his senior campaign in baseball he averaged .365 with 20 RBI while earning 6 victories on the mound. Mike went on to play college baseball at Cornell University where he graduated with a degree in business

Margie McKinery – Elmira Notre Dame

Margie is a 2007 graduate of Notre Dame High School where she played Soccer, Basketball and Softball for the Crusaders. In soccer Margie was named 2nd team all-state. 3 time 1st team All IAC, IAC player of the year senior year. In Basketball Margie was named 2 Time NYS Class D player of the year. While playing Softball Margie was named All IAC. She was also named Notre Dame and Star Gazette Athlete of the year.

Emilie Rogers Couse – Elmira Free Academy

Emilie Rogers Couse is a 2010 graduate of Elmira Free Academy. She played 4 years of softball for the Blue Devils as a pitcher. As a Senior Emilie made First Team Section 4, First Team ALL State and First Team ALL Region. In 2009 as a Junior, Emilie broke the Class A Record for the most strike out in a season with 265. She came back the following year and broke her own record with 267 strikeouts in a season. While at Monroe Community College, Emilie led her team to 5th Place in Nationals and recorded 19 strikeouts vs. CCC in the national tournament. In 2012-2013 while at Tompkins Community College, Rogers Led her team to 3rd place in Nationals and set team records of ERA of .081, strikeouts in one game 17 and season strikeouts of 209.

Luke Whitteker – Elmira Notre Dame

Luke Whitteker is a 2002 graduate of Elmira Notre Dame. He played (4) years of Football and Baseball for the Crusaders. In Football Luke was a (3) time 1st Team ALL STL as a Running Back and 1St team ALL Twin Tiers in 2002. In Baseball Luke was named 1st Team ALL IAC in baseball in

his junior and senior year. While a Notre Dame Crusader Luke scored 241 points, ran for 3,083 rushing yards and holds the record for Longest Reception at 95 yards in a game. Luke earned a scholarship to play Football at Alfred University.

Coach Patti Perrone – Horseheads High School

Patti Perrone has been the Volleyball Coach at Horseheads High School since 1987. Between her time at Horseheads High School and Briarcliff High SChool she has a record of 623-121.

Coach Perrone owns 28 winning seasons, 17 State Final Four appearances including 1 State Championship, 3 State Final Appearances (since inception of New York State Championships in 1990), 17 Regional Championships, 24 Sectional Championships, 25 Conference/League Championships (STC/STAC West), 2 STAC Conference Championships, 4 Conference Finalist appearances since inception in 2006, and is a Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Inductee

Jack Dunlavey – Contributor

Jack Dunlavey has been a part of the local sports scene for many years. He enjoyed following the careers of his family, and recently worked at Corning High School and was a great supporter of their sports programs. Jack was a devoted member of the Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame and served as Treasurer for over 15 years. Jack especially enjoyed participating in the Ernie Davis Heisman Day which is held at the Mall every December. It is our honor to recognize our friend and colleague for induction as a member of the class of 2019.

This year thirteen athletes were nominated, and the top-eight highest vote totals will be inducted into the Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame on December 27, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. during the Josh Palmer Holiday Basketball Tournament.

The Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame was organized in 2000. The Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame replaced the Elmira Sports Hall of Fame, which dissolved in 1985.

All of the plaques from the former Elmira Hall of Fame were moved to the current Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame Suite at the Arnot Mall.

The Hall of Fame Suite has displays honoring Southside High School, Elmira Free Academy, Notre Dame, Thomas A. Edison and Horseheads, in addition to a special display honoring Ernie Davis.