Chemung County Sports HOF induction altered for 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Being a new hall of fame inductee in Chemung County will have to wait.

The 2020 Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which takes place during the Josh Palmer Holiday Inn Basketball Tournament, has been altered for this year. With the Palmer Tournament canceled due to the virus, the hall announced that this year’s event will do the same.

Previously submitted nominations will be considered for next year’s induction in 2021. If you have any new nominee lists, you can still submit them to the hall of fame for consideration. Email reidmediagroup@gmail.com for any submissions or information regarding the induction process.

If you need a submission form for a potential nominee, please visit the Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame website at https://chemungcountysportshalloffame.weebly.com/

18 Sports is a proud supporter of the Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame, a local entity that preserves, honors, and celebrates the best in local sports in the region. Stick with 18 sports for more on any future developments with the hall and its future events.