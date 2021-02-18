Chemung County to allow two fans per athlete for high-risk sporting events

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High-risk sports got a much needed boost for local fans on Thursday.

The first two weeks of the season saw no fans in area schools in Chemung County, but as of today, that has immediately changed. Effective today, Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss in conjunction with the local health department, states each athlete is permitted two fans per athlete at any high-risk athletic game.

Moss announced the change and shared the following statement to WETM-TV below. Stick with 18 Sports on the latest developments.

“The Public Health Director and I have decided that 2 spectators per athlete is permissible as of today’s date. I realize that the athletic conferences have different rules in reference to how they are managing the process, but as of today’s date, from the perspective of the Executive’s Office and Public Health Dept., we will allow the 2 spectators at high-risk sporting events. I would ask that you keep in mind that all NYS Dept. of Health rules, as well as Chemung County Health Dept. rules, as well as any other arrangements we’ve agreed upon, will be followed. Due to the fact that there appears to be a difference in the opinion regarding whether or not the visiting team may bring spectators, that is being left up to the individual school district, but will be permissible via the Health Dept.“