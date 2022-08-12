ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brett Bodine has lived a full dream in NASCAR.

Bodine, the Chemung native and former NASCAR driver, is now active for the circuit’s diversity and inclusion program. It’s a program dedicated to providing access and growing the sport with people of all backgrounds. It’s become Bodine’s passion.

After years of driving the official NASCAR pace car until 2018, Bodine has kept moving forward in the sport.

“I’ve been a big part of the NASCAR drive for diversity for several years,” Bodine said. “Really am proud of all of our the participants as far as drivers, and as far as crew members.”

Bodine, who is a part of the most successful racing family in Twin Tiers history along with brothers Geoff and Todd, always looks forward to Watkins Glen International weekend. NASCAR will never leave his life whether at his hometown track or bettering the circuit.

“Other people have found their way in the sport,” Bodine said.

Names like Bubba Wallace are a shining example of the success within the NASCAR framework. Wallace became the first black driver to win a NASCAR race since 1963 this past October in Talladega. NASCAR is for all walks of life and come next Sunday at The Go Bowling at The Glen, fans can see the evolution of the sport first-hand with shades of Bodine all around.