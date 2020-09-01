Christina Sonsire remembers John Thompson

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The sports world lost a legend in basketball and life.

John Thompson Jr, a legendary coach for the Georgetown Hoyas, died at age 78. Thompson earned the national coach of the year three times and won the NCAA Basketball Championship at Georgetown in 1984. His life and legacy is far-reaching, even in Elmira.

Former Georgetown soccer player and Hoya Hall of Famer, Christina Sonsire, was on campus during the Thompson era. Sonsire spoke with 18 Sports on Monday about the impact Thompson left on Georgetown and the world.