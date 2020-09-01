Christina Sonsire remembers John Thompson

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The sports world lost a legend in basketball and life.

John Thompson Jr, a legendary coach for the Georgetown Hoyas, died at age 78. Thompson earned the national coach of the year three times and won the NCAA Basketball Championship at Georgetown in 1984. His life and legacy is far-reaching, even in Elmira.

Former Georgetown soccer player and Hoya Hall of Famer, Christina Sonsire, was on campus during the Thompson era. Sonsire spoke with 18 Sports on Monday about the impact Thompson left on Georgetown and the world.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now