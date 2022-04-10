ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Tess Cites is building momentum.

Cites, a sophomore outfielder for Villanova University softball, had a double and an RBI in Saturday’s 7-1 win over Georgetown. Tess followed that with a run scored and a walk in the Wildcats’ 8-2 win over the Hoyas Sunday, completing the series sweep at home.

Cites is hitting .207 with two home runs and seven RBI. Tess also has 12 total hits and three doubles in 23 games at the plate this season.

Tess is a one-time Big East Rookie of The Week honoree in 2021 and also earned Big East All-Academic Team honors last year.

Villanova (19-19) will begin a three-game series Thursday at Creighton starting at 4 pm.