ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another shot at a championship for Villanova softball and a local standout.

Horseheads Tess Cites had one hit in Villanova’s thrilling 1-0 win in eight innings over DePaul Friday afternoon. The win propels the Wildcats to the Big East Championship on Saturday at Noon. Villanova will play the winner of top-seeded UConn or DePaul which will be decided later Friday night.

Chloe Smith hit a hot shot to third base with the bases loaded scoring Dani Babroski giving Villanova (31-22) a 1-0 win in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday afternoon over DePaul (29-23).

Cites, a Horsheads High School standout, has now hit safely in three-straight games and has lifted her season average to .247. Villanova is also on a three-game win streak heading into the Big East Championship series. The tournament, which features the top four teams in the conference, is double-elimination.

The Wildcats have yet to lose in the tournament and can determine their own destiny. Villanova won the 2021 Big East Championship for the first time since 2002 and the fifth-time in program history. 18 Sports will continue to follow Villanova and Cites’ progress.

(Photo: Villanova Athletics)