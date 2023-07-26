CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – In just under a month NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen International.

The region’s largest sporting event, which annually expects attendance numbers of 100,000 fans, returns to Watkins Glen on Sunday, August 20 at 3 pm on USA Network. Wednesday night, The Corning Museum of Glass started the hype off right.

It was the Fueled Fun Event at the museum in conjunction with Watkins Glen International where fans could see cars on display, get their photo taken with the iconic CMOG winner’s trophy and see great glass demonstrations. CMOG President Karol Wright says this is the perfect team when gearing up for race weekend.

“When race season comes to this part of the Finger Lakes it’s a great opportunity to pair up with Watkins Glen,” Wright said. “What better way than bringing these fabulous cars to our institution?”

For Wright, who loves the energy and passion that race weekend brings to the region, she believes the connection between CMOG and NASCAR is one that will always shine.

“We’ve got a lot of glass in these cars, so there’s a lot of natural affinity between what we do and what NASCAR does.”

