ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Spots are filling up fast for the first-ever Coach D Memorial Lineman Clinic in June.

Super Bowl winners Joe Gilbert and Mike Waufle will be special instructors at the Coach D Southern Tier Memorial Lineman Camp June 26 and 27. The two-day clinic will run at Horseheads High School’s football field from 4-7 pm and will feature Gilbert as the offensive line coach and Waufle as the defensive coach.

Official registration for the clinic can be found here courtesy of Horseheads football: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdn9sz7EQQmijIboPMTVcn4bKdGRhfF8V1i45slAz35Nl1aqg/viewform

Cost is just $25 for a camp t-shirt and the clinic is open to tackle football players grades (9-12) entering school in the Fall of 2023. The clinic is open to Elmira/Corning region players and fan attendance is free.

The clinic is in honor of former Elmira Notre Dame football coach Mike D’Aloisio. Coach D sadly passed away last year after battling ALS. D’Aloisio is Elmira’s all-time winningest coach with 244 career wins and made an ever-lasting impact on so many throughout his iconic career.

Gilbert is the current offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl two years ago. Joe’s line protected future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Tom Brady, at quarterback. Waufle coached the New York Giants defensive line and took home a Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2008 beating the then unbeaten New England Patriots when Brady was their signal caller.

Waufle retired from the Buffalo Bills as their defensive line coach in 2017 and recently completed consulting work with the team this past week. 18 Sports is proud to team up with Horseheads football for this special event. Register today!