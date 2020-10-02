Coach Mike D’Aloisio diagnosed with ALS disease

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira coaching legend Mike D’Aloisio knows about competing to win.

For decades, Coach D manned the sidelines for Elmira Notre Dame football and took the Crusader program to heights it may never be again. Through countless championships, one New York State Intersectional Title, and 244 career wins, D’Aloisio knows the sacrifice needed to win on the field and in life. Now, 69, D’Aloisio will be against his biggest adversary yet.

As first reported by Elmira Star-Gazette’s Andrew Legare, D’Aloisio has been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a disease the degenerates muscles throughout the entire body. Two weeks ago, 18 Sports reported on Coach D’s retirement after nearly 50 years in football.

On Friday, we spoke with one of D’Aloisio’s longtime best friends and fellow Elmira coaching legend, Mike Johnston. We join Johnston and the D’Aloisio family in the fight against ALS. Hear from Johnston on what the community needs now for D’Aloisio to overcome. Johnston shares his tremendous respect for D’Aloisio in this exclusive interview.

