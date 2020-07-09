Big Ten to play in-conference games only for fall sports season

(WTAJ) — The Big Ten announced Thursday afternoon it will play in-conference games only if there is a fall sports season.

The release states:

“To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.“

The Big Ten is the first Power 5 school to make this move. The release also states:

“Big Ten student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with their team.“



This will eliminate the following games from the football schedule for Penn State:

Kent State – Sept. 5

Virginia Tech – Sept. 12

San Jose State – Sept. 19

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season:https://t.co/KLjc4mA47h — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 9, 2020

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour also released a statement about in-conference play.

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach was the first to report the news.