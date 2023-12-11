ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a career night for Elmira College sophomore Tyler Cardello.

Elmira College sophomore Tyler Cardello led the Soaring Eagles to a 103-90 win over the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Cardello delivered a career-high 36 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists in the win. Cardello’s double-double was backed by the steady shooting of most of the Soaring Eagles lineup. EC’s Riley Spencer scored 15 points, while Evan Owens added 13, and Marc Anthony Artuz scored 11. On top of the double digit efforts, Athens grad J.J. Babcock recorded 5 rebounds and assists to go with 9 points. Penn Tech’s effort was led by an impressive night from junior guard, Livingston Cross. Cross scored a career-high 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assists.

As for the career night from Cardello, the Scottsdale, Arizona native went 10-15 from the field with 3 threes, and a 13-16 night from the stripe. Prior to Monday’s game, the Desert Mountain High School grad had a career-high 28 points against Buena Vista, as well as 10 rebounds against Cobleskill State in November. The standout sophomore has seen a massive jump in stats from his freshman season. Last year, Cardello averaged 7 points and 4 rebounds per game. In just 10 games this season, the Arizona native is leading the team with 23.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

After scoring 100 plus points for the 3rd time this season, the Soaring Eagles will now head to winter break. Elmira College resumes their season on January 5th with 3-straight Empire 8 conference matchups. On Friday, January 5th, EC welcomes Nazareth to Speidel Gym at 7:30 p.m. One day later, the Purple and Gold host St. John Fisher before a Tuesday matchup with Houghton.