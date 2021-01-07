Chase for the Championship | Who is at the top of the ACC?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Welcome to the second season of “Chase for the Championship,” an weekly in-depth look at ACC men’s basketball through the lens of Nexstar stations across the East Coast.

The 2020-21 season has been anything but normal.

COVID-19 safety protocols have forced teams to temporarily close down their programs or postpone games.

The unusual season also goes for who is sitting at the top of the conference.

Traditional powerhouses Duke and North Carolina have struggled this season.

The Blue Devils dropped two games early while the Tar Heels have struggled to find a rhythm.

Currently, Louisville is taking the lead in the conference – sitting at 8-1 after toppling No. 19 Virginia Tech 73-71 on Wednesday.

With the Cardinals sit Virginia, Clemson, the Hokies and N.C. State.

All those teams have shown flashes of solid play but none have broken free of the pack.

There is still a lot of season left with plenty of time to learn who is the tops in the ACC.

“Chase for the Championship” airs every Thursday at 7 p.m.