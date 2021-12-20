Cornell wrestling prepares for the Journeyman Duals in Florida

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling is preparing for a huge week in Florida.

Following a 30-9 victory over former head coach Rob Koll and the Stanford Cardinal and a 7th place finish in the Cliff Keen Invitational, the Big Red have a tough test ahead. Cornell will travel to Florida to compete in the Journeyman Dual Meet Tournament. The Big Red will take on #22 Northern Iowa at 4 P.M. on Monday, then later that night, they battle 2nd ranked Penn State.

As the Big Red prepare for what some call the toughest meet in the country, head coach Mike Grey and the team will look to utilize the experience of their five team captains.

“Having those guys in the room is priceless, said Grey. “It is the gold standard that everyone needs to answer to.”

Cornell’s big test in the Journeyman Dual Meet will be streaming exclusively on Rofkin.

Photo Courtesy of: Eldon Lindsay/Cornell Athletics