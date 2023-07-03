ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a banner season in 2022-23, Cornell Wrestling has revealed their home dual meet schedule.

(Photo Courtesy: @BigRedWrestling Twitter)

Cornell Wrestling had a year to remember in 2022-23. The Big Red finished third in the nation behind Penn State and Iowa and earned some major accolades. Cornell standouts Yianni Diakomihalis and Vito Arujau claimed NCAA National Championships, then Head Coach Mike Grey earned the National Coach of the Year honors. Following the memorable year, 18 Sports caught up with Grey, for his thoughts on the season. However, the Big Red now must look ahead to a new year, without their graduating 4-Time National Champion, Yianni Diakomihalis.

With the 2023-24 season fast approaching, the Big Red can now circle their home dual meets on the calendar. The program revealed the dates of their six match-ups in the friendly confines of the Friedman Wrestling Center.

The most notable matches on the card begin in 2024. On January 7th, Virginia Tech makes the trip to Ithaca. The Hookies finished 9th in the NCAA last season, touting a 10-3 overall record. On January 28th, the Missouri Tigers come to town. The Tigers took 5th in the NCAA National Championships in 2023. Mizzou will return their 165lbs National Champion Keegan O’Toole, who defeated Iowa State’s David Carr via 8-2 decision for the crown.

A full look at Cornell’s home dual meets is listed below:

Sacred Heart University – November 18th, 2023

#T4. Virginia Tech – January 7th, 2024

Brown/Harvard – January 27th, 2024

#T4. Missouri – January 28th, 2024

Columbia University – February 3rd, 2024

Binghamton University – February 24th, 2024

**Rankings are based on FloWrestling’s NCAA DI Pre-season list**

Cornell will release their full schedule for the 2023-24 season in the coming weeks. For more on the Big Red, stick with 18 Sports on-air and online.