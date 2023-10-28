CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College Cross Country standout Hayden Allington will run for a NJCAA National Title.

(Photo Courtesy: Corning Community College Athletics)

Corning CC’s Hayden Allington finished 4th at the NJCAA Region III Championships, on Saturday. Allington turned in a time of 28:52 on the 8k course at Finger Lakes Community College. The Corning High School grad’s time advances him to the NJCAA National Championship in Huntsville, Alabama on November 11th. The Beaver Dams native will run for the title following an impressive sophomore year.

Allington’s 4th place regional finish automatically places him on the NJCAA Region III All-Second Team. In addition, Allington claimed the MSAC Cross Country Championship last weekend, earning him athlete of the week honors from the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, as well as the NJCAA.

