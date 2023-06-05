CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College standout Grace Vondracek earned her second-straight NJCAA Division III Player of the Year Award and the NJCAA New Balance Golden Shoe Award.

Corning CC’s Vondracek claimed the NFCA NJCAA Division III Player of the Year honor for the second-straight year, on Monday. The two-time Region III Player of the Year posted a .609 batting average and a NJCAA Division III leading 95 hits, 91 runs, 152 total bases, and 38 walks. The Odessa native was a major threat on the base paths, earning the NFCA NJCAA DIII Golden Shoe Award. The award is presented by New Balance and recognizes a top base stealer in the NJCAA. Vondracek stole the third-most bases in Division III with 43.

The three-year starter earned NFCA All-American First Team status for the second time, just three weeks ago. The sophomore shortstop placed fifth nationally with a .974 slugging percentage and posted 20 doubles along with 11 home runs and 64 RBIs.

Vondracek helped the Red Barons win a MSAC regular season title and their third-consecutive NJCAA Region III title, for the first time since the 1997-99 seasons. Corning finished their impressive year as the NJCAA National runner-up for the third-straight season.