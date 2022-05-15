CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College softball continues to roll as they swept Onondaga CC in a NJCAA Sub-Regional best-of-three series on Saturday.

CCC softball will head back to the NJCAA Region III tournament after a sweep of Onondaga CC. The Red Barons bested OCC in game one 14-6 with help from a home run from Alexis Wood and a late comeback from several Baron bats.

CCC took game two in more decisive fashion as they won 10-5. The two home wins add to the over 30 game win streak that the Red Barons have been on since late March.

The Red Barons have had no issue scoring runs this season. The team has nearly replicated last season’s success by scoring 445 total runs and crushing 48 home runs. Freshman and Addison native Bella Benjamin broke the school record for home runs in a single-season with 18. Benjamin set the new record when the Red Barons swept OCC last week to capture the MSAC Conference title.

Corning Community College will now head to the NJCAA Region III championship series on May 19th and 20th. The Red Barons will look to return to the NJCAA Region III national title game as they fell last season to Rock Valley.