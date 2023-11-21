ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a big day for Elmira College Hockey, as the men’s and women’s teams picked up big wins over ranked opponents.

Elmira College Hockey had a dominant day, on Tuesday. The Soaring Eagles routed 5th ranked SUNY Geneseo 6-2, while the 14th ranked EC women shutout 11th ranked SUNY Cortland. The Elmira College women’s team picked up a huge home win over #11 SUNY Cortland, 3-0. The win accounts for the team’s 3rd-straight shutout. Early in the 1st period, EC’s Claire Meeder rang a shot off the post and in, to put the Soaring Eagles ahead. Minutes later, Elmira College would nearly strike again. Elmira’s Katie Manning launched a shot from the blue line, which was batted in by Alayna Toole and Erika Goleniak. The goal was disallowed due to a high stick.

In the 2nd period, the Purple and Gold increased their lead once again. With just under 6 minutes to go in the frame, Goleniak sent a pass out front, which slid past several players and ended up with a wide open Emma Bradbury who zipped in a shot. Elmira College closed out the win with an empty net goal in the 3rd period, scored by Emily Lenzen. EC goaltender Leonie-Louise Kuehberger made 15 saves in the shutout. The junior goaltender is continuing to move up the all-time lists for the program. Kuehberger has now moved into a 3-way tie for 4th in career shutouts, with 20 in program history. In addition, the Massachusetts native has moved into 6th in the program for career saves with 980.

On the men’s side, Elmira College rolled past 5th ranked SUNY Geneseo 6-2 on the road. EC’s Nicholas Domitrovic led the Soaring Eagles, scoring a hat trick and 2 assists. Domitrovic, along with Ryan Reifler, Janis Vizbelis, and Shawn Kennedy pushed the Purple and Gold out to a 4-1 lead by the 2nd period. In the 3rd, Geneseo would only score once, but not before Domitrovic netted the 1st of his 2 goals in the final frame.

The Elmira College men will next head to Utica for the school’s Thanksgiving Showcase. The Soaring Eagles begin play on Friday, in a rematch with Oswego State. On Saturday, EC will play either St. John’s University or Utica. The Elmira College women will hit the road for a 4-game stretch, beginning on Friday, December 1st against Johnson & Wales at 6 p.m.