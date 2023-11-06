ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College Men’s Soccer is set for their first round matchup in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

(Media Courtesy: Empire 8, Elmira College Athletics)

The 2023 season has been a magical ride for Elmira College Men’s Soccer. Following 2 thrilling wins in the Empire 8 Tournament, the Soaring Eagles now can begin to prepare for the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Tournament. Elmira College found out on Monday, that they will travel to Montclair, New Jersey for their 1st round matchup. The Empire 8 champions will battle Montclair State University on Saturday, November 11th at 5 p.m. The opening round game will be the 1st matchup between the Soaring Eagles and Red Hawks since 1996.

Elmira College currently sits in the midst of a historic season. The Soaring Eagles won the program’s 1st conference championship, following 9 Empire 8 and ECAC tournament appearances, and 2 runner-up finishes. The last time EC was in the conference tournament was in 2019, when the team fell in the semifinals. In this season’s tournament, the Soaring Eagles entered as the top seed and began with a double overtime win against Hartwick. Konstantinos Triantafillou lifted Elmira past Hartwick, setting up a title game with St. John Fisher. EC’s matchup with the Cardinals was just a thrilling, going to a penalty shootout. In penalty kicks, Jhoan Chavez would seal the program’s 1st conference crown with the decisive goal to win 4-2.

As a result of the tournament win, the Soaring Eagles earned several accolades. Chavez earned the Empire 8 Tournament MVP and offensive player of the week, while Kerfalla Toure earned the defensive weekly honor. In addition, Chavez and Toure made the Empire 8 All-Tournament Team, along with their teammates Juan Carlos Cruz-Gandia, and Martin Harguindey.

Stick with 18 Sports, as the Elmira College Men’s Soccer team competes for their 1st NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer National Championship.