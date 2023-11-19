BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College Women’s Basketball cruised to an unbeaten weekend in Buffalo.

Elmira College Women’s Basketball improved to 4-1 on the year, following an unbeaten weekend at the Betty Abgott Invitational at Buffalo State. Just one week removed from falling in the Elmira College Tip-Off Tournament final, the Soaring Eagles corrected their loss with a similar performance to the prior weekend. On Saturday, the Purple and Gold rolled past SUNY Poly, 60-30, building their momentum for their final matchup. Elmira’s Laura Bogota and Taylor Jung combined for 22 points in the big win.

In the final matchup against Buffalo State, the Soaring Eagles controlled most of the back and forth contest. Elmira College led for 3 quarters of the game, riding impressive performances from Bogota and Alleney Klunk, to a 54-43 win. Bogota scored 19 points, while Klunk delivered a game-high 21. In the paint, Nevaeh Winston grabbed 14 rebounds and scored 6 points.

Elmira College will look to continue their winning ways, as they stay on the road for the next 3 games. The Soaring Eagles will head to SUNY Geneseo on Tuesday at 5 p.m.