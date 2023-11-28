ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College men’s basketball earned a big win thanks to 50 combined points from 2 Soaring Eagles sophomores.

Elmira College soared to an 84-63 win over Bryant & Stratton College, on Tuesday. The EC men saw big nights on the scoresheet from sophomores Riley Spencer and Tyler Cardello. Spencer paced the Soaring Eagles, tying a career-high of 29 points, as EC never trailed in the contest. Fellow sophomore Tyler Cardello scored the 2nd most points in the game with 21, to go along with 9 rebounds. In addition to the combined 50 point night, Athens grad J.J. Babcock added 10 points and 7 rebounds to the Soaring Eagles effort.

On the women’s side, Elmira College dropped a road contest 69-41 against SUNY Geneseo. EC saw Alleney Klunk and Laura Bogota lead the team with 8 points each.

The Elmira College women will kick-off a doubleheader on Saturday at Alfred State at 2 p.m. The Soaring Eagles men will follow, battling the Saxons at 4 p.m.