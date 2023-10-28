ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a huge night on the ice for Elmira College men’s and women’s hockey.

Elmira College men’s hockey stunned 11th ranked Oswego State with a scoring outburst, 7-3. On the women’s side, the Soaring Eagles dominated Suffolk in a 5-0 shutout, in the consolation round of the Utica Kick-off tournament.

Elmira College men’s hockey thrilled fans in their home opener with a huge night on the scoresheet. The Soaring Eagles stunned an Oswego State team, who was 24 hours removed from upsetting the defending national champions, Hobart. Elmira College opened the big night just 3 minutes into the game, as Cole Tucker scored in the slot. Nearly 2 minutes later, the Soaring Eagles struck again, with a Jared Smith breakaway goal. The Lakers responded with a power play goal from Shane Bull, after EC had returned a player to the ice from a 5 on 3.

The purple and gold continued the 1st period scoring attack, responding to Bull’s goal with another of their own. A minute after the Oswego tally, Shane Haviland found Nathan Young in front of the net for a goal from point blank range. With 1:22 left in the 1st frame, Elmira would add another goal from Janis Vizbelis. Oswego State’s Ryan Dickinson scored the opening goal of the 2nd period, cutting the lead to 4-2. The Soaring Eagles fired back with 3 more goals on the power play, over the rest of the game. Nicholas Domitrovic and Shawn Kennedy scored with the advantage in the 2nd frame, while Vizbelis scored his 2nd goal in the 3rd period. The Lakers would add a late goal from Thomas Rocco, but Elmira maintained the 7-3 lead to the win.

Elmira College women’s hockey had similar success on the scoreboard in their 5-0 win over Suffolk. The Soaring Eagles opened the scoring on a Payton Nicksic goal from the blue line, with 10:30 to go in the 1st period. EC Captain Claire Meeder tallied the 2nd goal, 5 minutes after the opener. Near the end of the 1st frame, Erika Goleniak followed up her own shot and stuffed home the 3rd goal of the game. In the 2nd period, Goleniak picked up where she left off by scoring again off of a pass from Anna Lugge. Elmira College wrapped up the win in the 3rd period, as Piper Andrews slammed a goal home, on a one on one opportunity. In net, Leonie Kuehberger made 15 saves for the shutout. The dominant win for the purple and gold serves as the first for new head coach Greg Haney.

The Elmira College women will next head to New Hampshire for a road clash with New England College, on Friday. On the same day, the Soaring Eagle men will host New England College at 7 p.m.

In NCAA Division I, Cornell men’s and women’s hockey each picked up wins. The Cornell women beat RPI 2-1 on the road, while the men’s team shut out Minnesota-Duluth, 3-0.