ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College men’s soccer fell in the NCAA Tournament, while the Soaring Eagles women’s hockey and hoops teams earned regular season wins.

(Video Courtesy: Red Hawk Sports Network YouTube)

Elmira College men’s soccer saw their historic season end on Saturday. The Soaring Eagles were shutout by Montclair State, 2-0 in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. Montclair State’s Amer Lukovic netted both goals to beat Elmira at MSU Soccer Park at Pittser Field in New Jersey. EC won the Empire 8 Championship for the first time in program history, with a thrilling penalty kick shootout victory over Saint John Fisher, 1 week ago. The Purple and Gold have plenty to look forward to in 2024, as they will loose just 2 seniors from their roster.

On the ice, the Elmira College men lost for the second time this season. The 10th ranked EC men fell on the road, in overtime, to Southern Maine 3-2. Elmira College trailed 1-0 after the 1st frame, but responded with 2, 2nd period goals from Chance Gorman and Nicholas Domitrovic. Southern Maine’s Matt Sullivan tied the game in the 3rd period, then the Huskies stunned the Soaring Eagles with an overtime winner from Nolan McElhaney. Elmira College will try to end their 2-game skid on Wednesday, when they host Lebanon Valley at 7 p.m.

On the women’s side, EC completed a dominant weekend slate. The Soaring Eagles blanked Southern Maine for their 2nd-straight shutout win at home. The Purple and Gold beat the Huskies 4-0, behind a 2-goal night from Madi Morton, as well as goals from Sabrina Shvrartsman, and Holley Riva. In net, senior Plattsburgh transfer Chloe Beaubien had 12 saves. EC will return to the ice on Tuesday, when they host SUNY Cortland at 2 p.m.

On the court, Elmira College women’s basketball cruised by SUNY Delhi, 85-16. The Soaring Eagle’s 2nd-straight win comes as the 1st in the Elmira College Tip-Off Tournament. The win advances EC to the tournament final, Sunday at 2 p.m. at Speidel Gym against Curry.