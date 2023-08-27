ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College men’s and women’s basketball are set for a return to the court.

2022-23 served Elmira College basketball differently between their men’s and women’s programs. The men’s team finished with a 7-18 overall record. The Soaring Eagle men may have won just 7 games, but the team displayed plenty of grit and determination which was displayed in games like the team’s 2-point overtime win against Hilbert. On the women’s side, it was a positive season for the purple and gold. The Soaring Eagle women will look to build on a 15-11 overall record and a semifinal appearance in the Empire 8 tournament.

Elmira College Women’s Basketball will look to replace top scorers Taylor Albrecht and Desiree Roy. Albrecht graduated from EC, while Roy is not present on the 2023-24 roster, following a stellar sophomore season. Among those returning to Elmira, are 3rd-year head coach Thad Phillips, Waverly grad Olivia Nittinger, Nevaeh Winston, D’Asia Jones, and Laura Bogota.

EC women’s hoops will open their season at home on November 8th against Alfred State. The Soaring Eagles will follow up with the Elmira College Tip-Off Tournament, which begins on November 11th at Speidel Gym. Following the long home stand, EC will hit the road for the Buffalo State Tournament on November 18th.

A full look at the Elmira College Women’s Basketball schedule can be found on the Elmira College Athletics website.

On the men’s side, Elmira will look to use their experience to improve on the previous season. The Soaring Eagles will be missing the graduated Quintel Clements and top scorer Bryan Adams. However, the purple and gold will be returning Marc Anthony Artuz, Riley Spencer, and Athens grad J.J. Babcock. Babcock will not be the only Wildcat on the EC roster this season, as Aaron Lane has joined the team from Keuka College.

Third-year head coach Casey McGraw will lead EC on a busy schedule for 2023-24, first opening the season at Wells College on November 13th. The Soaring Eagles home opener follows up on November 16th against SUNY Cobleskill. On November 18th, EC heads to Alfred State, then packs their bags for 2 big tournaments. Elmira College will head to Lincoln, Nebraska on November 24th for the NWU Snyder Classic. On December 8th, Elmira heads to Rochester for the Harold J. Brodie Tournament.

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest updates on Elmira College Athletics.